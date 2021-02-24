Philly homicides on the rise

Philadelphia is already on track to set new records in homicides in 2021. In January alone, there were 50 murders, a 32% increase from last year. Today we’ll discuss why the city is experiencing this tragic uptick in gun violence, and what could be done to curb this disturbing trend. Joining us are KENDRA VAN DE WATER, founding executive director of Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout and STANLEY CRAWFORD, founder of Black Male Community Council. We’ll also hear from activist JAMAL JOHNSON, who went on a hunger strike at City Council to demand Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney declare gun violence a citywide emergency.