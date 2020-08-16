Omar Tate tells stories through food.

With his pop-up food event Honeysuckle, the 34-year-old chef applies his skills in painting, sculpture, and the written word to bring the Black experience, with a Philly influence, to the palate of diners.

For example, in one dish, Tate uses turkey necks coated in edible ash served over lima beans and presented over hay on fire to represent the 1985 MOVE bombing.

Tate’s culinary talent took him from his native Philadelphia to New York City, where he hosted Honeysuckle, mostly out of a penthouse on Wall Street. At the beginning of the year, his profile in the culinary scene was on the rise, with a feature in the New York Times, and booked events well into 2020. But even as he enjoyed the recognition 95 miles north, Tate wanted to bring the Honeysuckle experience back home. He wanted a brick-and-mortar location and even imagined buying the shuttered Sunshine Food Market, a small neighborhood grocery on Lancaster Avenue that closed in 2019 after a fire. But the dream felt elusive with his work in New York keeping him there.

Then the pandemic struck. In March, the chef returned to Philadelphia and resurrected Honeysuckle, operating out of South Philly Barbacoa and searching for a permanent home for the pop-up. That vision is now Honeysuckle Community Center: a meat market, cafe library, a supper club, and grocery store. Through a GoFundMe fundraising campaign, Tate has already raised $50,000 toward a goal of $250,000.

Tate hopes the space will be an attraction for West Philadelphia — a destination for good food in a neighborhood that hasn’t gotten the investment to support such spaces in the past. But Tate is no “Black gentrifier,” he said.

Beyond the dining experience, the community center stands to be a continuation of the legacy of Tate’s grandfather James Jamison, a Vietnam War veteran and Black Panther, who opened a community center in South Philly during the 1970s.

“The community I’m seeking to serve is Philadelphia at-large,” Tate said. “The community that I’m seeking to support is the Black community in West Philly.”

Tate said that he hopes to create a landmark in the neighborhood that “people can see themselves reflected in and want to reproduce for themselves.”

The entrepreneur is currently eyeing locations including the former Sunshine Market on Lancaster. He is also in talks with farmers, building direct relationships with producers to help keep the price of the food affordable to the community.

“I want my store to be like 90% Black-owned products,” Tate said. “It’ll be Black Trader Joe’s.”