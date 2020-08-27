Goating around

Goats are friendly creatures who enjoy people. That’s why they’re the focus of Sunday Fundays at the Awbury Arboretum. Their Philly Goat Project was launched to improve community wellness, assist in animal therapy and to prune overgrown vegetation at the farm. The added benefit is that they provide a fun afternoon outside with children who’ve been navigating the challenges and limitations of COVID-19. Staffers from the arboretum will be around from 2 – 5 p.m. to answer questions about the animals. The goats will be there to interact with visitors and maybe demonstrate some goat yoga. Mountain pose, anyone?

Awbury Arboretum Agricultural Village/Farm

6336 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, PA 19138

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 10, free

(Note: Bathrooms are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions)

Online author chat

Philly’s own Lorene Cary is an author, activist, artist and scholar. Her 1995 book, “The Price of a Child” is one of her most beloved. The Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion will host Cary for a Q&A about the period novel set in 1855 that tells the story of a Ginnie Pryor, whose journey to freedom comes with impossible choices and heartbreak. Though the mansion is still closed due to COVID-19, the event will be available via Zoom.

The Price of a Child Lorene Cary Q&A

Saturday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m. $6

Laughin’ with Gaffigan

They may seem nostalgic but since the coronavirus has upended our recreational activities, drive-ins have made a big comeback. The Live-In Drive-In at Citizens Bank Park has proved popular with Philadelphians looking for a safer way to gather together. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is the first to headline a comedy show at the venue and he’s there on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Gaffigan is known for his relatively clean, profanity-free sets and is currently starring as George Westinghouse in the video-on-demand biopic “Tesla,” with Ethan Hawke in the lead role as the pioneering scientist.

1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. $159 – $275

Smithsonian jams

If cool music and the Smithsonian aren’t a combination that immediately comes to mind, we understand. It’s just that the stately organization, the world’s largest museum, and research complex, hasn’t showcased the eclectic musical taste of its staffers until recently. The staff of the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, Smithsonian Folkways, and the Smithsonian Folklife offices choose tracks for the Staff Jams playlist which is added to and updated on Spotify. Smithsonian Folkways marketing specialist Beshou Gedamu just added her picks to the list, which includes classic R&B from Philly group Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, and songs from Erykah Badu, Mos Def, Marvin Gaye, and The Roots with Maimouna Youssef.