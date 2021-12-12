Castellanos, who had 19 goals in the regular season, was back in the starting lineup after missing the Eastern Conference final against Philadelphia. The Argentine striker was handed a red card in the conference semifinals against the top-seeded New England Revolution, which NYCFC won on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

New York’s 2-1 victory over at Philadelphia secured NYCFC a place in the MLS Cup final for the first time. NYCFC was the fourth seed in the East after finishing the regular season 14-9-11.

The Timbers were also seeded fourth after going 17-13-4 in the regular season. Portland downed the top-seeded Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving Day before beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 at Providence Park to win the Western Conference and secure home field for the final.

The Timbers won an MLS Cup in 2015 and went to the final in 2018 but fell to Atlanta.

Portland saw the return of Dairon Asprilla, who was suspended for the match against RSL because of a late red card in the victory over the Rapids. Timbers playmaker Sebastian Blanco, who sustained a hamstring injury against the Rapids and didn’t play against RSL, also returned to the starting lineup. Blanco has seven goals and seven assists this season.

The game was chippy at the start, with a brief skirmish breaking out in the 25th minute. Players also had to endure rather nasty weather conditions, with temperatures in the 40s, steady rain, and gusty winds.

Castellanos scored on a header off a free kick from Maxi Moralez in the 40th minute, giving NYCFC the early lead. The goal celebration was marred when it appeared that one of that New York’s Jesus Medina was struck by an object thrown by a fan.

It was the first set-piece goal that the Timbers had allowed in 20 games.

The Timbers at times looked disorganized. Mora had one of the best chances for Portland in the second half, but his shot in the 81st minute fell directly in the hands of Johnson.

Mora had another chance on a header off a cross in the 97th minute but it sailed well over the net.

He finally broke through in the final minute of four-minutes of stoppage time. It was the latest goal ever scored in regulation in an MS Cup.

But the goal was controversial. NYCFC players argued that it should be disallowed, claiming that Maxime Chanot was fouled by Portland’s Larry Mabiala in the run-up to the goal.