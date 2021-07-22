Nursing homes would provide more direct care to residents under proposed Pa. rule

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Wolf administration on Wednesday released a long-awaited update to Pennsylvania’s decades-old nursing home regulations, acknowledging it must raise low quality care requirements experts have called dangerous.

The state currently requires nursing homes to provide residents with only 2.7 hours of direct care each day, despite federal recommendations that facilities should provide at least 4.1 hours of care daily.

When staff spends more time with residents, it improves quality of resident care and decreases the prevalence of problems like bed sores, infections, and falls.

A 2020 investigation by Spotlight PA found just a quarter of the state’s more than 670 licensed facilities met that higher benchmark, and that the lower standards were exacerbated by the pandemic, which has killed at least 13,374 people inside Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes.