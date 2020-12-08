Nursing home industry: Pennsylvania illegally withheld COVID-19 funds

The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in state court and announced Tuesday, contended the Department of Human Services is refusing to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law, depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic.

“The department is well aware that nursing facilities have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s impact and that they have a long path ahead to ensure the proper treatment and protection of their patients,” said the suit, which accused state officials of “disregarding the substantial need of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens.”

The suit asked Commonwealth Court to order the state agency to restore the funding. The plaintiffs are three trade groups representing more than 900 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including county-owned nursing homes.

An email was sent to a Department of Human Services spokesperson seeking comment.