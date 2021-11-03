Not sure what to do with your lawn signs post-election? Montco will recycle them for you
In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?
Election Day is over, and while counties are still tabulating the results, some residents may already be prepared to toss out the campaign signs adorning their front lawns.
Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Montgomery County’s Recycling Office on Wednesday announced 15 sites where residents can drop off their signs.
The recycling drop-off sites will accept campaign signs through Monday, Nov. 8, during their normal hours of operation.
The county will accept your plastic yard signs — corrugated and film — as well as metal stands.
Below is a full list of drop-off sites across Montgomery County.
- Abington Township Highway Yard, 2201 Florey Lane, Abington
- Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility, 8101 Old York Road, Elkins Park
- Borough of Collegeville Municipal Building, 491 East Main St., Collegeville
- Douglass Township Building, 1320 East Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville
- Hatfield Township Building, 1950 School Road, Hatfield
- Horsham Township Municipal Building, 1025 Horsham Road, Horsham
- Lower Merion Transfer Station, 1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley
- Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility, 500 Church Road, Eagleville
- Lower Salford Township Municipal Building, 379 Main St., Harleysville
- Montgomery Township Administration Building, 1001 Stump Road, Montgomeryville
- One Montgomery Plaza (rear of building), 408 Cherry St., Norristown (in parking lot bordered by buildings)
- Upper Dublin Township Library, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington
- Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot 1, Parkside Place, North Wales
- Whitemarsh Township Administration Building, 616 West Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill
- Whitpain Township Administration Building, 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell
Anyone with questions may contact Montgomery County Recycling via email or via phone at 610-278-3618.