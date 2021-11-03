In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

Election Day is over, and while counties are still tabulating the results, some residents may already be prepared to toss out the campaign signs adorning their front lawns.

Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Montgomery County’s Recycling Office on Wednesday announced 15 sites where residents can drop off their signs.

The recycling drop-off sites will accept campaign signs through Monday, Nov. 8, during their normal hours of operation.