Norristown Hospitality Center revives Sole Harvest 5K to combat homelessness

We wrote this story based on responses from readers and listeners like you. In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

The Norristown Hospitality Center is reviving its Sole Harvest 5K and 1 Mile Walk at Norristown Farm Park Saturday morning for a good cause — to combat homelessness. Last year, it was a virtual experience because of the pandemic.

For this year’s eighth annual event, “we’ll also have more opportunities for raffles and winning prizes. It’s definitely going to be a great event, and all of the proceeds will go towards the Norristown Hospitality Center, which is a day shelter that helps people experiencing poverty and homelessness in Norristown,” said Katie Ortiz, a development coordinator at the center.

Online registration is closed, but walk-up registration starts at the Farm Park at 7:30 a.m. The 5K and 1-mile walk begin at 9 a.m.

Since its establishment in 1992 by religious leaders from various faiths, the Hospitality Center has served the community, offering hot breakfast five days a week, warm showers, mail contracts, locker storage, workforce development programs, and even travel assistance to and from job interviews.

Social workers are available without an appointment, and partner organizations have teamed up with the center to offer services such as affordable housing, HIV testing, and health advice. The center now serves about 90 clients a day.

“I absolutely love everything that we offer because everything is designed to remove barriers for people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” Ortiz said.