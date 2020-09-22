Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

About 60 parents and children rallied in suburban Chester County Monday evening to protest pandemic restrictions on in-person school and sports — a reflection of the simmering frustrations many families have been grappling with since school went virtual in March.

The rally took place in front of Downingtown S.T.E.M Academy, a highly-rated public high school. Holding signs reading “no child left behind a screen” and “no more Zoom, just in-person classroom,” the mostly mask-clad protesters demanded their schools allow for the immediate return of five-day-a-week in-person instruction.

“The fact is we pay for this school district,” said Felix Zvarick, a 51-year-old technical analyst who has two sons in Downingtown schools. “We aren’t getting our money’s worth … I am doing 50% of the teacher’s job in my household.”

Stacy Whomsley, 43, runs a local Facebook group for parents who want a return to in-person instruction that has more than 800 members. Whomsley, who works at the drug company Pfizer, said the data does not justify the decision by the West Chester Area School District, where her two sons go to school, to begin the school year entirely online.

“Science doesn’t mean being afraid,” she said. “Science means knowing the risks, and making an informed decision. We as parents deserve the right to make that informed decision.”

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration left the decision of when and how to resume in-person schooling to individual school districts. According to an analysis by PLS Reporter, almost all of the southeastern part of the state opted to begin remotely. Downingtown Area School District and West Chester are currently planning to move to a hybrid model by November.

Jason Oliver, 34, decided to pull his two children, ages 5 and 7, out of Downingtown schools at the start of this year when it became clear they were starting virtual.

“I grew up in public school and have family members who are public school teachers, so telling them we were doing homeschooling was intense,” he said. “But they understood.”

The protest had the feel of a political rally: A stereo blared classic rock tunes, and at least three Republican candidates for the state Legislature glad-handed through the crowd. Passing drivers honked their approval, eliciting cheers from the protesters.

One boy held up a handmade sign reading “Keep America Great,” one of President Donald Trump’s reelection slogans.