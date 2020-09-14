Coronavirus Pandemic

NJ Transit launches ridership app that shows how many aboard

NJ Transit

A person walks on an NJ Transit platform. (Edwin J. Torres/Office of Gov. Phil Murphy)

NJ Transit on Monday announced a pilot program for its mobile app that allows passengers preparing to board to see how many other passengers are riding their bus or train.

Green, yellow and red color-coded icons will indicate light, medium or heavy ridership, the agency said.

“This innovative feature on our mobile app is yet another tool for customers to make informed travel decisions as they return to our system,” said NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett. “It also serves as another example of how we continue to invest in technology to improve all aspects of the travel experience for our customers.”

The ridership information is collected on buses by automated onboard passenger counting technology.

Handheld devices used to scan tickets will provide ridership data on Raritan Valley, Atlantic City and Morris & Essex Lines trains.

Customers on the other rail lines can input the data until those train crews receive the handheld scanners, NJ Transit said.

