NJ Transit launches ridership app that shows how many aboard

NJ Transit on Monday announced a pilot program for its mobile app that allows passengers preparing to board to see how many other passengers are riding their bus or train.

Green, yellow and red color-coded icons will indicate light, medium or heavy ridership, the agency said.

Mask Safe on NJ TRANSIT: Face coverings are required under @GovMurphy’s Executive Order 125. Wearing your face covering onboard vehicles, on platforms, and in stations protects everyone around you, and theirs helps protect you. For more information, visit https://t.co/LbAwxQ1DOJ pic.twitter.com/EWl3Qv4czY — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 14, 2020

“This innovative feature on our mobile app is yet another tool for customers to make informed travel decisions as they return to our system,” said NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett. “It also serves as another example of how we continue to invest in technology to improve all aspects of the travel experience for our customers.”