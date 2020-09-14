Double whammy for New Jersey drivers begins with toll hikes

The first part of a one-two punch for New Jersey drivers took effect Sunday with hikes on the state’s two major toll roads.

The state approved the increases in May over objections of residents who criticized the timing during the coronavirus pandemic. Tolls will rise 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and 27% on the Garden State Parkway. Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway will go up as well.

Next month, the state’s gas tax is scheduled to rise about 9 cents per gallon to maintain New Jersey’s transportation trust fund, as required by law.

Last fall, after traffic on the Turnpike and Parkway rose in the first nine months of the year, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced there would be no toll increases in 2020 based on projected revenue increases. But the pandemic caused toll revenues to drop.