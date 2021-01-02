Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday

Toll increases go into effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend, along with a hefty surcharge on drivers who don’t use EZ-Pass, officials are reminding motorists.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July approved a 6% increase to begin Sunday for EZ-Pass users, as well for those without passes in the Toll by Plate program. They also approved a 45% surcharge on people whose tolls are assessed by mail based on their license plates.

Under the Toll by Plate option, high-speed cameras capture license plate images as vehicles pass by, and the registered owner then receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point. Officials said those receiving a Toll by Plate invoice have the option of opening an E-ZPass account and paying the lower rate.

“This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to administer, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb those costs,” Mark Compton, the commission’s chief executive officer, said in a statement this week.