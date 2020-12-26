After 20 years and $90 million, Montgomery County has completed a highway extension project officials hope will bring new economic opportunities to Norristown.

The long-awaited Lafayette Street Extension project aims to increase access to downtown Norristown and ease commutes, correcting a gap in the region’s transportation network that local officials say has isolated the working-class county seat from the development that has made Montgomery County one of the wealthiest counties in Pennsylvania.

Norristown’s poverty rate is more than four times higher than the poverty rate in Montgomery County as a whole; For-rent signs line downtown streets.

“Norristown is excited. We have one goal. That’s to move Norristown forward. We appreciate the county’s efforts along ours to these kinds of collaborations,” Norristown Council President Derrick Perry said.

Norristown’s historic downtown isn’t easy to find from the highways that connect the county’s communities. Current exit signs on the PA Turnpike and Route 476 take you to the eastern edge of the city, away from the business district. An additional 15 minutes or more is needed to reach the downtown area by car.

“As suburbia grew up all around it over the last 50 years with new highways and new roads that took them elsewhere like King of Prussia and Conshohocken, Norristown didn’t have that and they lost their access,” said Scott France, executive director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission. “That’s part of the story behind what’s happened there.”

He attributes Norristown’s predicament to the broader trend of deindustrialization and past sprawling suburban development patterns.

The extension and a pending interchange are supposed to fix that. Other elements of the plan aim to reduce traffic congestion and increase access for pedestrians and cyclists.

“With this road access, there are plenty of other opportunities for redevelopment and investment in Norristown and we think that its time is coming,” France said.

With the next step of the project, the construction of the Lafayette Street interchange is in the hands of the PA Turnpike. The $66 million effort is already in its engineering phase.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.

PennDOT also has plans for a half interchange with the US 202 Dannehower Bridge.