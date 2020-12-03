Norristown’s municipal leaders are spearheading an initiative, with the help of the Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority, to further develop the downtown area with a mixed-use project at the corner of Main and DeKalb streets.

The authority and the Norristown Council are allowing voluntary visits to the site as they continue to seek suitors willing to “acquire, design, finance, construct, manage, and market” the property — an area the Redevelopment Authority recently acquired, according to the request for proposals.

“We are looking for developers to come and give something different and new to Norristown in regards to development for that area,” Norristown Council President Derrick Perry said.

Successful development there is key to improving the rest of the downtown area, local leaders believe. The property contains 10 distinct plots across about 0.8 acre. The land’s proximity to transit is appealing, they said.

“What we’re looking for is a mixed-use development, residential on the upper floors, commercial on the bottom floors,” said Crandall Jones, the municipal administrator.

Norristown is currently home to about 35,000 people. Jones said the initiative was launched to expand the town’s presence.

“We want to create some additional density in the town to help diversify our tax base, but we also want to create and stimulate more commercial activity in our downtown,” Jones said.