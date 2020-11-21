A closer look at Delaware County’s new marijuana ordinance

What the ordinance doesn’t do

The new law does not decriminalize marijuana — the drug is still listed as a Schedule I controlled substance and remains prohibited under Pennsylvania’s criminal statutes.

Prior to the adoption of the new Delaware County ordinance, individuals who were in possession of a small amount of marijuana could have been charged with a misdemeanor under state law, which could mean up to 30 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine.

The changes offer his office greater flexibility, said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

“[What] I intend to do as district attorney is to use my power under Pennsylvania law to tell law enforcement agencies not to charge a misdemeanor crime, which still remains a crime in Pennsylvania for a small amount of marijuana, but instead charge the civil ordinance. So, what we’re essentially doing is providing law enforcement with another tool in the toolbox,” Stollsteimer said.

The ordinance resulted from a collaboration between the County Council, local law enforcement, the district attorney, and other city officials. In fact, it was one of the platforms of Stollsteimer’s campaign for district attorney prior to being elected in 2019.

The council conducted several meetings to discuss the ordinance with an expert panel including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, local law enforcement, and public health and legal experts, as well as to address the concerns of community members.

“It’s important to note that this [ordinance] does not apply to use for possession on the grounds of a school or public property, and also in terms of minors,” Councilman Kevin Madden said.

No longer an option: Incarcerating ‘our way’ through drug use

Among the ideas shared prior to the council’s public hearing on the ordinance was an anecdote from Timothy Bernhardt, Upper Darby Township’s superintendent of police, about a person he had arrested a while back for marijuana.

“The individual proceeded through the court system and pled guilty to simple possession. It was not until years later that I heard from this individual. Unbeknownst to this individual, [they] had a criminal record and was not aware until graduating from college. That arrest for simple possession of marijuana has prevented that individual from obtaining professional licensing,” according to Bernhardt’s written testimony.

Though the ordinance cites the “substantial cost to taxpayers as well as to law enforcement, prison, and court resources” as one of the reasons for the changes, county officials also acknowledged the War on Drugs’ impact on communities of color and the adverse effects that come with a marijuana conviction.

“Marijuana possession being a criminal offense really disproportionately affects communities of color, and the criminalizing of drug use hurts families and communities. It also compounds social and economic inequities, and it unfairly denies millions of people in our country the opportunity to support themselves and their families, which is just the long-term effect that a criminal sentence can have on a record,” Taylor said.

Citing “40 years of evidence,” Councilman Madden said that incarcerating “our way” through drug use is no longer an option.

Those sentiments were echoed by Vivian Smith, chair and professor of criminology at Cabrini University, who studies the War on Drugs and its disproportionate effects on communities of color.

“[The ordinance] is just really kind of acknowledging that the War on Drugs has not worked,” Smith said.