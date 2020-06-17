NJ Transit issues guidelines to protect customers, employees during travel as N.J. reopens

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

NJ Transit released guidelines Tuesday detailing the critical steps being taken to protect its customers and employees during the reopening of New Jersey and the region, in anticipation of more riders returning to the transit system.

These guidelines abide by “The Road Back,” New Jersey’s roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.

The transportation agency is reinforcing a “shared responsibility” approach that relies on both customers and employers doing their part in making sure health safety measures are reinforced.