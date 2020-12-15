NJ Senators advance bill creating recreational cannabis market

New Jersey lawmakers moved legislation to set up the recreational marijuana market in the new year one step forward on Monday.

The Democrat-led state Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the legislation to the floor later this week for a vote. The Democrat-led Assembly is also expected to advance the measure this week, sending it to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Murphy has said he and lawmakers have agreed on the measure, though he didn’t reveal details at the time.

The measure that advanced Monday promises to commit 70% of the 6.6.25% of the sales tax proceeds and all of the money raised from a new excise tax to communities disproportionately affected by arrests on marijuana charges.

“As a municipal prosecutor, I have seen the effects of the so-called ‘War on Drugs’ with failed laws that have a prejudicial impact on communities of color. Too many people are arrested, incarcerated and left with criminal records that disrupt and even destroy their lives. New Jersey can be a national leader in legalizing a once stigmatized drug,” bill sponsor Democratic state Sen. Nicholas Scutari said.