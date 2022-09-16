If you thought it was hot this summer, you were correct.

New numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Philly-area saw record or near record heat in the past three months.

New Jersey had its hottest August on record with an average temperature of 77.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Delaware’s average temp of 78.3 was its third warmest August, while Pennsylvania’s 71.4 was its 18th warmest August average.

NOAA climatologist Ahira Sánchez-Lugo said those regional conditions were mirrored around the globe this summer.

“During the month of August, we saw warmer than average conditions across much of the world’s land and ocean surfaces,” she said. “As a whole, the June through August temperature for the globe tied with 2015 and 2017 as the fifth highest such period on record.”