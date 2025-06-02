This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service predict another above-average hurricane season for 2025. Predictions are for 13 to 19 named storms, meaning winds of more than 38 miles an hour. The season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, could see six to 10 of those storms developing into hurricanes, with wind speeds of at least 74 mph, and three to five reaching wind speeds of more than 110 mph.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which provides the report each year, warns that coastal and inland residents should prepare.

“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from Hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Laura Grimm, Acting NOAA Administrator. “NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”

NOAA said a warmer ocean is partly to blame for the above-average predictions. Warm waters provide the fuel for developing storms. So as climate change heats up the ocean, storms can develop more quickly, dump more water, and pack a larger punch with high wind speeds.

“It’s really important that we maintain our commitment to preparing our beaches,” said Jon Miller, a professor at Stevens Institute of Technology and author of New Jersey’s annual “State of the Shore” report. “[In] many locations, we have nice, robust dunes as well. Those are the things that protect us from these storms. That’s our first line of defense.”