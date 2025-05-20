From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A “gustnado” uprooted trees in Gloucester County, New Jersey, during a storm system Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The agency says multiple rounds of storms caused damage across the region, including a rare gustnado in Gloucester County, which peaked at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour. However, it only lasted for less than a minute.

A gustnado is a small whirlwind that forms in thunderstorm outflows, but it does not connect with any cloud-base rotation, which makes it different from a tornado. Similar to dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.