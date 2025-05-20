National Weather Service confirms ‘gustnado’ in South Jersey on Friday, dusting up winds of more than 100 mph
Winds of up to 105 mph were reported with the gustnado that uprooted a tree outside a Franklinville home.
A “gustnado” uprooted trees in Gloucester County, New Jersey, during a storm system Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
The agency says multiple rounds of storms caused damage across the region, including a rare gustnado in Gloucester County, which peaked at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour. However, it only lasted for less than a minute.
A gustnado is a small whirlwind that forms in thunderstorm outflows, but it does not connect with any cloud-base rotation, which makes it different from a tornado. Similar to dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.
Slight damage was reported at a home on North Blue Bell Road near the intersecting street of Coles Mill Road. Several hardwood tree trunks were snapped, and several large softwood branches were also taken down.
“Video received from the homeowner showed the trees and branches falling after a rapid wind shift. Analysis of radar data showed a strong signature of a rear-flank downdraft in the vicinity, which likely spun up this brief gustnado,” said the NWS.
In Gloucester and Atlantic counties, a tornado that had estimated speeds between 90 to 95 miles per hour lasted for 11 minutes, traveling from Williamstown to Collings Lakes. The tornado peaked at a width of 300 yards. No injuries were reported in Friday’s storms.
Rain will impact the Philadelphia region again this week, with forecasts predicting 100% precipitation on Wednesday.
