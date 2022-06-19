The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has opened 10,000 more appointments for those who want to upgrade their driver’s licenses and identification cards to be compliant with Real ID.

The appointments are for those who are not within three months of their renewal, according to William Connolly.

“If you’re outside of your renewal window … you can make a Real I.D. upgrade appointment,” he said.

The trove of new appointments comes as the agency announced Monday that there is one less document you would need to bring with you for your Real ID upgrade: your Social Security card. Congress passed the Real ID Modernization Act in late 2020, which removed the requirement that an individual must provide documentation of their Social Security number.