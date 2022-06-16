Officials in the City of Camden officially launched a pilot program Wednesday that will allow food trucks to operate throughout the city.

Food trucks operated in the city prior to the ordinance passing in May. There was nothing to prevent them from doing so.

Now, operators will have a chance to obtain one of seven licenses that will allow them to operate in at least seven designated areas where there is high foot traffic.

“The food truck operators will have a license that they can display and they can feel comfortable at their location knowing that they are there where they are allowed to be,” said Councilman Chris Collins, who wrote the ordinance.