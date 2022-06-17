An Assembly vote was scheduled on a measure that would require school districts to develop behavioral threat assessment teams at each school in every district, but Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly (D-Passaic) added an amendment during Thursday’s session. Details about the amendment weren’t readily available on the legislature’s website. The public will have time to comment on the amendment before a full Assembly vote is rescheduled.

It comes days after the Assembly Education Committee unanimously cleared both measures.

The Senate did not vote on the mental health bill, but it did pass a measure that, if enacted, would require certain public venues, including sports arenas, movie theaters, and places of worship to submit emergency plans to law enforcement agencies for the purpose of preparing for mass casualty and active shooter events.

As the nation grapples with a spike in mass shootings, including a shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May, where a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, lawmakers in New Jersey decided to take action to address the issue.

In 2022, there have already been 27 school shootings in the U.S., according to Education Week. The same report said there have been 119 school shootings since 2018.