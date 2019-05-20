N.J. libraries must wait for access to much-needed bond funds

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Eighteen months after New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved spending $125 million to upgrade and modernize libraries, rules for distributing the money are still incomplete and local officials won’t get any money until early next year.

Municipal and county library officials have been calling the State Library and their state legislators asking when they would be able to apply for funding. There’s pent-up interest to expand and improve technology because it’s been two decades since the state provided bond funds for library capital needs.

While it can take some time for the state to issue bonds after a vote, the issuance of the library bonds is taking longer than expected and significantly longer than the state’s prior bond issue, the 2012 Building Our Future Bond Act for state higher education construction. The state proposed regulations to implement the $750 million bond act in January 2013, less than three months after voters approved the bonding. Most of the projects were chosen later that spring, funds were appropriated in early August 2013, and colleges and universities began breaking ground on projects soon after — just 10 months after the vote.

In November 2017, about 60 percent of voters approved the Library Construction Bond Act. Kathleen Peiffer, deputy state librarian, said the regulations needed to implement that bond act are “not quite done yet” and will likely be ready by early summer. That will be more than 19 months after the vote and it’s only the first step in getting money to local officials. It is expected to take at least another seven months before the president of Thomas Edison State University — who oversees the State Library — will be able to choose which projects to fund.

Peiffer blamed at least part of the delay on the change in administrations that occurred as a result of the 2017 election. The same electorate that endorsed the library funding put Phil Murphy into the governor’s office in January 2018.

Taking time to match Murphy goals

“It was passed at the end of Gov. Christie’s administration,” she said. “The administration of Gov. Murphy did not particularly have any knowledge of this coming in. We were dealing with all new people, who had to be acquainted with what this bond act was about.”

One source said that officials in the new administration have taken time framing the program to match Murphy’s goals.

Alyana Alfaro, a spokeswoman for Murphy, said administration officials have been working out the details of the regulations expected to be issued this summer.

“The governor’s office has worked closely with the state librarian to ensure that this process has been implemented thoughtfully and appropriately conforms to the existing framework under which libraries in New Jersey must operate,” Alfaro said. “The Administration wants to ensure that as many libraries as possible have the opportunity to participate.”

Lawmakers asked Mary Chute, the state librarian, when money would be available during budget hearings earlier this month. Assemblyman Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen) said, “Local libraries want to know.”

‘…much more complicated than it looked’

“We’re making progress,” Chute said. “This is much more complicated than it looked based on the bond … There are numerous agencies and entities that are involved in it. We have indeed been working on draft regulations probably since November 8, 2017.” That was the day after the vote.

The written reply from the State Library to questions from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Service about the lengthiness of the process states that the president of TESU had approved a draft of the regulations in March 2018. “Although the State Library and TESU are the two entities listed in the Bond Act, there a number of other State offices and agencies critical to the running of this program. The State Library is working with those offices now to advance the draft regulations,” the response states.

Among those other agencies, according to Peiffer, are the Office of Administrative Law, the Attorney General’s Office, the bond counsel and the state treasurer’s office.

“Now we’re working with people in the governor’s policy office,” Chute said. “We’re going to see progress quite soon.”

Officials at local and county libraries will be happy to hear about the progress. News reports have indicated that some of the libraries hoping to expand or upgrade their facilities or technology include those in Englewood, Paterson, Montclair, Trenton, Medford, and Burlington and Cape May counties.

