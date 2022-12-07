Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey.

This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective January 1. Myers, a Cumberland County resident, has worked for the Commission since 2001 and is a U.S. Navy veteran.

The Commission oversees appeals filed by state, county, and municipal civil service employees, candidates for employment, and appointing authorities, according to its website.

“It is important that the leadership in this state reflect the communities we serve, and I am looking forward to working with Allison to determine how we can better serve our state workforce,” Murphy said in a statement.