Gov. Murphy defends N.J. LGBTQ curriculum amid backlash

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy defended the state’s new LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum on a monthly show with NPR affiliates in the tri-state area.

Speaking on “Ask Governor Murphy,” Murphy said he lauds the new curriculum set to take full effect in the fall, though he acknowledged that he understood concerns from some parents about sample lesson plans that were recently introduced in some school districts.

“I fully accept that there were some curricula flying around out there and they were with links to organizations that had some pretty graphic stuff that I’m not a buyer of,” Murphy said.”But if it’s age-appropriate, and it’s consistent with these guidelines.”

It has become a flashpoint for some conservatives who say some of the proposed lessons on sexual health are not age-appropriate. Murphy said he thinks some Republicans are using the issue to attack people who identify as LGBTQIA.

“I think shame on the folks who are trying to separate us,” Murphy said.