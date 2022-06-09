New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday answered questions about this week’s midterm primary election in the state, and political competitiveness, on his monthly radio show with tri-state area public radio stations.

This year’s state midterm voting didn’t offer too many surprises as incumbents won their primaries by huge margins in 11 out of 12 districts with incumbents running. Five ran unopposed.

WYNC, New York, host Nancy Solomon asked Murphy if the perceived lack of competitiveness in this year’s primary races hurts the electoral process.

“There’s absolutely nothing that prevents [competitiveness] from happening,” Murphy said.

“Competition is always good, but I think when you have folks doing the job that that delegation is doing, it doesn’t surprise me that they didn’t have competition,” Murphy added. “It’s going to be a lot different than the general, which you want a competitive election. We’ve got a bunch of competitive House seats in November. And I know our folks are not going to take anything at all for granted.”