Gov. Murphy addresses new teacher requirements, bear sightings in N.J.

On “Ask Governor Murphy,” one caller asked Murphy why he hadn’t signed the bill yet. Murphy stated that he didn’t have much to say about the matter.

“No news on that bill in particular,” Murphy said.

“I haven’t found a lot of folks who like EdTPA,” he said. “But we’re trying to figure out a good landing place to make sure, listen, we’re the number one public education system in America and that begins with the best educators in America.”

Murphy also took questions from people on social media. One Twitter user from Sussex County asked Murphy for resolutions to a growing bear population in the state.

According to ABC 7 New York, a bear attacked a woman in Sussex County while she was checking her mailbox earlier this year.