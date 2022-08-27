Passing the baton

For 18 years, Rice chaired the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus, whose mission is to “prioritize legislative and policy agendas to ensure that people of color, in particular, are treated equally, and justly when it comes to social justice, economic justice, and criminal justice reform.”

In 2021, the veteran lawmaker “personally tapped” Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Passaic) to succeed him as chair, according to Sumter.

Sumter and one of Rice’s staffers confirmed that he felt strongly about passing the baton to a woman. He put forth a resolution, in January, that urged the Legislature to “support and protect African American women,” following the shooting death of Aieshia McFadden, a Black woman from Jersey City.

“Senator Rice considers Black women as Nubian queens, and he treats us as such — always has,” Sumter said. “He opened the doors for us, [he] respects our minds and our talents.”

Sumter recalled meeting Rice 30 years ago when she was a bright-eyed 19-year-old intern working for former Republican Assemblyman Frank Catania at the State House in Trenton.

She said, at the time, there weren’t many Black women working there, and that Rice swiftly took her “under his wing,” recognizing her potential from the outset of her career.

“He said [Catania] must have been an alright guy to bring [me] on,” Sumter said. “ If I was sitting in the gallery, he would come upstairs to the gallery and speak with me, which gave me credit, because everyone wanted to know, who is this young woman in the gallery that a senator would come up and speak to.”

Sumter and Rice developed an even closer working relationship after Sumter was elected to the General Assembly in 2011.

Together they collaborated on a measure that would create a commission to study the need for reparations in New Jersey. Rice led the charge, spearheading legislation in 2019, which Sumter re-introduced this year.

“I’m the great-granddaughter of sharecroppers,” Sumter said in 2019. “So for me, this legislation is not is not about a southern-rooted entity of slavery, but about the harms and the slavery codes that impacted New Jersey.”

The Garden State was the last state in the North to ratify the 13th amendment, which ended slavery in the U.S., according to Gov. Phil Murphy.