What laws need to change?

The committee suggested that jurors be paid more (jurors are currently paid $5 per day for the first three days of trial) and that people convicted of certain crimes be allowed to serve as jurors.

State lawmakers would have to pass laws to make these changes.

In January, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer) reintroduced legislation that would allow people with past convictions to serve jury duty.

The measure has not yet received a legislative committee hearing, though she said the judiciary’s recommendation may improve support for her bill.

“I think when we talk about restorative justice, this is one of those big topics that has been overlooked,” Reynolds-Jackson said. “I feel like we have some credibility behind it. Maybe now, this is what we need for leadership to be able to move it forward, to get to a hearing.”

In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that restored the right to vote to more than 80,000 people on probation or parole.

“Normally you wouldn’t get picked for jury duty because you weren’t a registered voter. Well, now we’ve just restored thousands of people’s rights to vote. And so now we should be able to also increase the jury pool. Jury duty isn’t one of those glamorous jobs, but it is a public service that we must all participate in,” Reynolds-Jackson said.

Henal Patel, leader of democracy and social justice programming at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, served on the committee and called it a “great experience.”

Patel said that many of the approvals, including the recommendation to allow people convicted of certain crimes to serve on jury duty, would largely impact people of color.

“A lot of this started with Ferguson,” Patel said, referring to a 2014 case in which a Missouri grand jury declined to indict a police officer who killed an unarmed Black man named Michael Brown. “There’s a growing understanding among people that our criminal justice system is … flawed, but in reality, broken, that there are a number of issues here — systemic issues, systematic issues. Jury service is an important part of helping to address it. This is something that you and I and every person here actually participate in.”

How will these changes address underrepresentation?

A 2021 Equal Justice Initiative report found that Black people are disproportionately underrepresented in jury pools nationwide.

State courts will now ask potential jurors three new questions, about their gender, race, and ethnicity during qualification questionnaires, to better assess jury demographic makeup.

Additionally, courts will include demographic information on trial jury lists and provide an annual data report

“Our incarcerated population is 61%, Black, in a state that’s about 15% Black,” Patel said. “We have the worst racial disparity and adult incarceration in the country. All of this gets wrapped up … and it’s tied to the jury service pool.”

Overall, the Committee of the Judicial Conference on Jury Selection approved more than two dozen recommendations in July.