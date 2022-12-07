The hunt is on.

New Jersey Superior Court’s Appellate Division lifted a temporary stay on the state’s black bear hunt Tuesday. Shortly after, the state Fish and Game Council announced that the hunting season would begin the same day when check stations open at 4 p.m.

Appellants seeking to stop the hunt, including the Animal Protection League of New Jersey and the Humane Society of the United States, said they were deprived of their right to due process, claiming their experts were not able to review the emergency proposal and submit comments on it. The appellants did acknowledge that they attend a public meeting and provide comment.

The court disagreed. It ruled that though the council rejected the appellants’ comments, they were notified of the hearing and were given the opportunity to be heard.

The bear hunt, scheduled to end on Saturday, has been a point of controversy. Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned on a promise to end bear hunting as a means to control the black bear population.