Relief money is still available for Camden County renters at risk of losing their homes or facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has already distributed $33 million since the beginning of the pandemic, and that’s helped some 5,000 county residents stay in their homes. Another $2.2 million still remains in the program, including an extra $200,000 from some other communities which couldn’t distribute the money.

“Many people have fallen on hard times because of the pandemic and the funding has helped them,” said Lou Cappelli, who heads up the County Commissioners.

The Camden County RECOVERS Rental Assistance Grant is making available up to 18 months of back rent going back to March of 2020 and up to three months of future rent.