In the early days of the COVID pandemic, when there were lockdowns, shut-in seniors had little-to-no access to food.

But Lawnside Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow was making sure they would get nourishment.

“Mayor Wardlow was calling me every day about what we need to do, how we can do it,” recalled Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli. “She was a big part of how we resolved the food insecurity crisis in Camden County during COVID.”

Cappelli described Wardlow as a tireless nutrition advocate. He and his colleagues broke ground on a $5 million facility Monday that will be named the Mary Ann Wardlow Center for Community Nutrition. It will be the first building in Camden County named after an African American woman.