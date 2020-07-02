NFL players raise concerns on playing, others ignore advice

The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame already canceled the opening preseason game between Dallas and Pittsburgh set for Aug. 6. The hall’s induction ceremonies set for Aug. 8, and for mid-September for a special centennial class, were moved to August 2021, when the Cowboys and Steelers will play in the game.

“I want to play football. I think all my peers want to play football. It’s how we make a living,” Jenkins said in a video posted on Twitter. “But there’s so much that we don’t know right now. When we look at what’s happening in the country, cases are going up, projected deaths are going up. … I know that the bar for the NFL is going to be high when it comes to creating a safe working environment and making it as safe as possible for guys to come back as we keep in mind it’s not just about the athletes and their health and the coaches and staff, but our families, too.”

Sills said information gathered from other sports leagues domestically and internationally will help shape the way the NFL approaches its season.

“I absolutely expect that our protocols will change and will evolve as we go through the regular season based upon some of this new knowledge,” Sills said. “That’s the nature of medical practice: that we’re always looking to improve based upon emerging knowledge and emerging data and those things will change. And so I don’t think none of us should be surprised by that and that’s part of our commitment on the health and safety side is to try to stay abreast of what’s happening in the medical fields and in the other sports leagues and continue to improve those protocols for the safety of everyone.”

Dr. Thom Mayer, the union’s medical officer, advised players on June 20 to stop working out together. Still, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson appear to have ignored those warnings, based on social media posts. And a video posted Tuesday showed new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton working out with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Numerous players in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have tested positive for COVID-19 as those sports have started preparations to return to play. Some players across those leagues have opted out, citing medical concerns.

“It is the responsibility of the employer to provide a safe work environment,” Tretter told NFL players. “I encourage all workers to hold their employers accountable to high standards. More so than any other sport, the game of football is the perfect storm for virus transmission. There are protections, both short and long term, that must be agreed upon before we can safely return to work. The NFLPA will be diligent as we demand that the NFL provide us the safest workplace possible.”

The NFL and the players’ union haven’t agreed yet on protocols to open training camps. Players are holding a league-wide call on Thursday to discuss the proposals.

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb wrote on Twitter: “I would advise everyone to get on this call to hear the plans so you’re informed and know what to expect going into camp.”’

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.