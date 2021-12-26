Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni clears NFL’s COVID protocols; will coach Sunday

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • December 25, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on social media that head coach Nick Sirianni cleared NFL’s COVID-19 protocols ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

In a post on Twitter Saturday, the Eagles wrote, “Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni returned to the team’s facility this morning after clearing the NFL’s COVID testing protocol. Sirianni will be on the sideline tomorrow.”

This comes after the team announced Wednesday that Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.

