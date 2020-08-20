News of Obama DNC speech draws 200 outside Philly’s American Revolution Museum

On night three of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, all eyes will now be on Philadelphia.

Former President Barack Obama is slated to give a live address from one of the galleries at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

By 8 p.m., news of his visit, which broke around 3 p.m. Wednesday, had drawn more than 200 people to the blocks surrounding the museum.

“I’m sure I will not get to see him,” said Philly resident Tammy Pullins, but she’s sticking around on the slim chance his motorcade dropped him off at the corner of 3rd and Chestnut streets where she and her son were waiting.

Obama is slated to speak before vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. As a Black woman, Pullins said she’s excited to see Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate.

“I think she’ll be more than a figurehead,” added Pullins, who was initially skeptical Biden would follow through on the promise to pick a woman of color.

Still, Pullins’ excitement that a woman she sees as smart and politically savvy is on the ticket, is dampened by fears that the pandemic and delays with the U.S. Postal Service will lower voter turnout.

She thinks the future of the American economy and education are riding on this election.

That’s where Pullins hopes Obama can help Wednesday night.

“He always generates some type of excitement or interest,” she said pointing to the dozens of people who were waiting for him. “I mean he’s such a popular figure.”