Obama to address DNC from American Revolution Museum in Philadelphia

In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Former President Barack Obama will deliver his live address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

Obama is among the headliners on the convention’s third night and is expected to speak ahead of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate. Harris and Obama are both barrier-breaking figures, he as the nation’s first Black president and Harris as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

Obama is expected to make the case that the cornerstone of American democracy is at stake in the election as he implores voters to back Biden and Harris.

Obama is also expected to make a personal appeal on behalf of his former vice president. The two men forged a close personal relationship during their eight years together in the White House.

“We have to remind ourselves every goddamn day how we got here… there’s nothing self-executed about democracy.” – Former Vice President Joe Biden at the opening of the Museum of the American Revolution. (Ed Newton/Billy Penn)

Vice President Biden was on hand when the Museum of the American Revolution opened in Old City in 2017.

