Watch live: 2020 Democratic National Convention – Night three

Key speakers for Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention: Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama.

Tonight we begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast. Then, starting at 7 p.m. EDT, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to:

NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what’s ahead for the third night of the Democratic National Convention

Paris Schutz, a reporter for WTTW in Chicago, talking about what voters are thinking in his state

Aimee Allison, founder and president of She the People, about the future of the Democratic Party

Tad Devine, a Democratic political consultant, about the future of the Democratic Party

He’ll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention.

Starting at 8 p.m. EDT, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Democratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. EDT. They will include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.