Watch live: 2020 Democratic National Convention – Night three
Key speakers for Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention: Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama.
Tonight we begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast. Then, starting at 7 p.m. EDT, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to:
- NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what’s ahead for the third night of the Democratic National Convention
- Paris Schutz, a reporter for WTTW in Chicago, talking about what voters are thinking in his state
- Aimee Allison, founder and president of She the People, about the future of the Democratic Party
- Tad Devine, a Democratic political consultant, about the future of the Democratic Party
- He’ll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention.
Starting at 8 p.m. EDT, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Democratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. EDT. They will include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.