Bragging rights to Biden over Trump in television ratings

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In the competition for attention at their makeshift conventions, Democrat Joe Biden has scored a victory over President Donald Trump.

But it was close. The Nielsen company says that 23.8 million viewers watched the final hour of Thursday’s Republican convention on television, when Trump gave his acceptance speech on the White House grounds.

A week earlier, Nielsen said 24.6 million people were watching Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president, Nielsen said.

Democrats outrated the Republicans on three of the four convention nights, Nielsen said.

