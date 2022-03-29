Civil rights organizations from across the Garden State will march for voting rights and equality in Newark next Monday.

The “Million People’s March for Voting Rights, Equality, Democracy and Peace” is being organized by the Newark-based People’s Organization for Progress. It says more than 100 organizations are endorsing the event, including the NAACP, New Jersey State Conference, New Jersey Working Families Party as well as labor unions.

Lawrence Hamm, founder of the People’s Organization for Progress, said the date of the march – April 4 – coincides with the 54th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It will take place at 5 p.m. that day at the Lincoln Statue at Springfield Avenue and West Market Street in Newark.

“At the time of his death, he was engaged in a struggle which continues today…for racial equality, economic justice and peace,” he said. “Those struggles are going on right now.”