New report urges changes to Pennsylvania’s 1990s-era TANF benefit

A quarter-century after President Bill Clinton signed welfare reform into law, recipients and advocates say Pennsylvania’s interpretation of the law traps families in deep poverty.

But there are ways to change that.

The Meet the Need Coalition surveyed more than 350 current or past recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, in Pennsylvania about their experience. The program provides cash assistance to pregnant individuals, parents with minor children, survivors of domestic abuse, and children who are living with relatives other than their parents, such as grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Recipients must be looking for work or take job training courses to qualify.

Those survey responses are compiled in a new report, with recommendations for updating the benefit. The Meet the Need Coalition consists of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, Black Women’s Policy Agenda, Fair Harvest, and the Pennsylvania Health Access Network.

“We’ve been so concerned for a long time about the very, very low TANF benefit levels in Pennsylvania,” said supervising attorney Maria Pulzetti, with Community Legal Services.

Pennsylvania has not changed the amount of cash assistance it gives out since 1990, before the program was rebranded as TANF. The most common award amount, $403 per month for a family of three, provided 43% of the federal poverty level in 1990, but in 2021 only gets recipients up to 22% of the federal poverty level.

That amount, combined with other restrictions, makes the program cumbersome for recipients and less effective as a benefit intended to help people get back on their feet.

Duprene Johnson, 50, of North Braddock, participated in the survey because she received TANF two decades ago, while putting herself through Temple University.

“It was a lil bit, it was not much,” Duprene said of the $150 payments she remembered getting every two weeks when she was receiving the benefit. Getting by, she said, “was difficult.”