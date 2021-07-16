Pa. cracking down on unemployment comp fraud with new ID verification measures

Pennsylvania is taking measures to rein in skyrocketing cyber fraud that’s attacking the state’s unemployment compensation system.

The Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday that it had contracted with identity verification service ID.me to screen new applicants for benefits.

“We take unemployment benefit fraud very seriously at L&I, and we are committed to working with our partners to prevent fraudulent claims and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

Earlier this week, WHYY News reported that fraud attempts had spiked since the commonwealth switched its benefits administration system from a decades-old mainframe-based system to a modern online portal.