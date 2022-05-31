Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail ballot in N.J.’s 2022 primary election
New Jersey’s 2022 primary is fast approaching.
This year’s election features more contested primaries, with four of nine Democratic incumbents facing challengers, and more Republican candidates, as the GOP seeks to regain some of the seats it lost four years ago.
Tuesday is the last day for registered New Jersey voters to apply for a mail ballot in the state’s June 7 primary election. Mail ballot applications must be returned to the voter’s county clerk.
The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s June primary has passed. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballot to their county Board of Elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.
State officials stress that mail ballots cannot be returned to in-person early voting poll locations or Election Day poll locations. Voters can mail their ballot, but it must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
New Jerseyans who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.
N.J. voter info & resources
