Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail ballot in N.J.’s 2022 primary election

New Jersey’s 2022 primary is fast approaching.

This year’s election features more contested primaries, with four of nine Democratic incumbents facing challengers, and more Republican candidates, as the GOP seeks to regain some of the seats it lost four years ago.

Tuesday is the last day for registered New Jersey voters to apply for a mail ballot in the state’s June 7 primary election. Mail ballot applications must be returned to the voter’s county clerk.

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s June primary has passed. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.