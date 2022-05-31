Republicans crowd key primary races in New Jersey

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

With New Jersey’s primary a week away, candidates in most of the state’s dozen congressional districts who are facing challengers are campaigning at events, canvassing door to door and making robocalls to try to sway voters.

This year there are more contested primaries and more candidates for Republican nominations as the party hopes to regain some of the seats it lost four years ago during the backlash against former President Donald Trump.

Four of nine Democratic incumbents have challengers, though most are not serious; a tenth Democratic seat is open in the 8th Congressional District based in Hudson County with the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires. The incumbents in swing districts in particular are working to fill their campaign coffers and bolster support in the hope of surviving this year’s midterms in which the presence of Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, as well as high gas prices and inflation, could hurt their chances.

Voting by mail has been taking place for weeks, with some 195,000 mail-in ballots submitted by the middle of last week. Early in-person voting will begin Friday, June 3 and continue through Sunday, June 5 at limited locations in every county. Not all early voting locations have been posted by the state Division of Elections yet, but they should be available on county election websites and listed on sample ballots that have been, or soon will be, mailed to registered voters’ homes.

Primaries typically attract the most engaged partisans, although unaffiliated voters can show up at the polls, declare a party and vote. Only those already registered can vote. Registered Democrats continue to outnumber Republicans by more than 1 million — 2.5 million versus 1.49 million — but the GOP has closed some of that gap over the last several months. Some 2.36 million registered voters are unaffiliated.