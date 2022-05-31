Some 350,000 Philadelphians have arrest and conviction records that pose obstacles, according to the United Way.

“This is just a mathematics game. If you increase the number of clinics, and you spread them around the city in an equitable way. In theory it should provide equal access to individuals,” said Michael Banks, executive director of The Promise, a multifaceted effort launched by the United Way and the city to try to lift 100,000 people out of poverty. Roughly 400,000 Philadelphians live below the poverty line.

At each clinic, lawyers will walk participants through their public records and discuss what offenses are eligible for clearing and when. For example, Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law automatically seals non-convictions, summary offenses, and most nonviolent misdemeanors, including drunk driving, shoplifting, and prostitution.

Under the law, non-convictions can be sealed after 60 days and convictions after a decade, as long as another crime has not been committed since. All court fines and fees also have to be paid in full.