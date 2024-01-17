New Jersey governor eases restrictions on breweries in the state

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 17, 2024
Brewery

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey liquor laws got a major overhaul on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy signed new legislation that lifts food and event restrictions on breweries in the Garden State.

It also boosts the number of places that can serve alcohol, including shopping malls.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year.

That’s an increase from 10,000 a year.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate