Bill to allow some New Jersey 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections

The measure allows 17-year-old voters to participate in June primaries if they turn 18 by the general election.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 23, 2023
A closeup of

File photo: Stickers await voters in the 2021 primary election in New Jersey. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A bill that would allow some 17-year-olds in New Jersey to vote in primary elections is making its way to Governor Phil Murphy’s desk.

Supporters believe this will foster good voting habits among young residents of the Garden State.

The bill faced opposition from Republicans but advanced along party-line votes on Thursday.

If signed into law, it would take effect on January 1st, 2026, meaning it would not impact the next presidential election.

New Jersey previously attempted to extend the right to vote to 17-year-olds in 2016, but then-Governor Chris Christie vetoed the measure.

