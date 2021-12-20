New front in Pa. GOP election ‘investigation’ draws challenges

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and a voting-system manufacturer are trying to prevent Republican lawmakers from expanding what they call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a new front: inspecting voting machines.

It is another step driven by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

Lawyers for Wolf’s top election official, Veronica DeGraffenreid, asked a court late Friday afternoon to stop a digital data exchange scheduled for next Wednesday in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County.

The election equipment used in last year’s presidential election in the heavily Republican county has already been decertified by the state after Fulton County let a software company inspect the equipment. The firm — West Chester-based software company Wake TSI — was not federally accredited to inspect voting machines, and it later played a role in Republicans’ widely discredited partisan “audit” in Arizona.

Allowing a similarly unaccredited and inexperienced contractor hired by Pennsylvania’s Senate Republicans to obtain digital data from the equipment will spoil evidence in Fulton County’s lawsuit challenging the state’s decertification, lawyers for DeGraffenreid wrote in a court filing.

On Dec. 10, the investigating committee chair, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, sent a letter requesting the “digital data” from the election computers and hardware used in the 2020 election by Fulton County.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems warned Fulton County that granting the Senate Republicans’ contractor access to its equipment to get the digital data violates their contract.

But Dominion — whose voting equipment has been at the center of some of the most feverish conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election — said Fulton County has a backup copy of the data that it could simply provide without granting access to Dominion’s equipment.

However, a lawyer representing Fulton County, Tom King, said in an interview Saturday that digital election data is not only what Dush wants.