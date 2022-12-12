Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion.

Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for GOP prospects.

After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as control of the state House (though for now that remains contested), Republicans in Harrisburg, particularly in the lower chamber, have seemed to resume their previous combative agenda with gusto.

The week after the election, the House impeached Philadelphia’s progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner in a near party-line vote — a rare step, particularly as Krasner isn’t accused of any crime.

More than a dozen conservative members of the chamber also formed the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus, joining a national network of conservative lawmakers. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.), who is under investigation for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, helped launch the effort last month, saying that “people don’t vote for Republicans to come to state capitols to negotiate backroom deals with far-left extremists.”

“I don’t think it’s a good sign for us,” said one Republican Party insider who spoke on condition of anonymity because of their close work with some of the politicians they’re criticizing. Conservative Republicans, they added, don’t seem to be reading the room.

“The Freedom Caucus stuff is not positive. That really spooks people from the southeast,” the operative said, referring to Philadelphia and its suburbs. “In statewide races, that hurts, and then [Democratic candidates use it against Republican candidates] in these races in the southeast.”

Southeast Pennsylvania is one of the most vote-rich areas of the state. Once a GOP stronghold, the region has become increasingly controlled by Democrats in the past decade. Democrats did well there in the midterms, ousting one of the state House’s long-standing Republican holdouts, state Rep. Todd Stephens (R., Montgomery), who was known for his willingness to cross the political aisle.

Stephens said he thinks this year’s new legislative map, which made his district more Democratic, drove his and other GOP losses — a theory echoed by chamber leaders. But he added that the maps do not account for Republican troubles at the top of the ticket in statewide contests.

Stephens said he thinks far-right Republican candidates like Doug Mastriano make it harder for candidates like him to communicate their own, more moderate values — and that’s where he sees deeper problems in the party.

“I think that the Republicans need to recognize that there are sizable populations that don’t live in rural Pennsylvania, that feel differently about things, particularly social issues,” he said. “If they want to compete for suburban voters, which I think they have to if they want to be competitive in Pennsylvania statewide, then they’re gonna have to reexamine some of their policies.”

Stephens highlighted several of the issues where he tended to deviate from his caucus: regulating gun access, ensuring LGBTQ rights, and preserving access to abortion.

Shortly after speaking with Spotlight PA, he shared an article reporting that one of the state House’s most socially conservative members, state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R., Clinton), had introduced a bill for the new session that would ban abortion in virtually all circumstances.

“Well,” Stephens wrote in a text message, “so much for that!”