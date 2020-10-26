National Guard cybersquad to help secure Delaware election

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

It seems as if the topic of election interference has rivaled policy debate this campaign season, from accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, to reports that agents in Iran sent threatening emails to voters in Florida and elsewhere.

More email attacks could be coming, according to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray, who sounded the warning after announcing Iran and Russia had acquired data on U.S. voters.

Days before that threat was announced, Delaware Gov. John Carney issued an executive order authorizing the Delaware National Guard Cybersecurity Squadron to help fend off possible digital attacks against the state.

“We receive direct threats every day. Regularly, we block as much or more traffic than we actually let through, whether it’s election season or not,” said Jason Clark, the state’s acting chief information officer. “What election season does, it does make the election system itself somewhat of a target. We have not seen any specific targeting of our election systems here in Delaware to date.”